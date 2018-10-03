Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Farmer commits suicide

Bhopal: Farmer commits suicide

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 03, 2018 09:11 am
A farmer Sant Kumar Sanodiya of Bhandarpur village under Seoni Vidhan Sabha Constituency committed suicide in Seoni district when his due payments for grams were not made by the administration. Notably the district administration remain immune to the farmer’s threat of committing suicide, which he had communicated to the administration by writing a letter using his blood as ink. He has handed over the letter to Seoni district administration giving a dead line of September 28.

However, his demands were not met and he committed suicide on September 29.Relatives blocked the road with body as mark of protest.  PCC chief Kamal Nath said, “Suicide of Sant Kumar exposes the tall claims of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Just because of wrong policy of the government and lethargic attitude of district administration, farmers committed suicide.”


