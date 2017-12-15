Bhopal: Fake recruitments of health workers come under EOW scanner

Bhopal: Economic Offence Wing will now probe the fake recruitment of Multi-Purpose Health Workers. CID has forwarded the case dairy to the agency to look into the recruitments of around 2500 MPWH on fake appointment letters. These health workers managed to get job on the basis of these letters and have been enjoying salaries and all the perks for years. The ADG, CID Kailash Makwana informed that the case dairy has been forwarded to EOW for further investigations.

The first case of fake appointment had come to light in Datia district in the year 2016, where a treasury clerk without verifying the code number from the health directorate had released the salaries of five Multi-Purpose Health Workers (MPHW). On the complaint of treasury officer, Datia police had registered a case and during course of investigation the fake appointment racket was busted. The fake recruitment scam was not confined to Datia district and had spread to other parts of the state. SP Datia Mayank Awasthi informed that initially five arrested were made, later 14 more MPWH were arrested taking the total to 19. Police have made 12 more arrests in the case.

In all 115 persons have been arrested till date. In the course of investigation it was found that some of the racketeers in connivance with officials issued fake appointment letters and earned good amount in lieu. These racketeers had also given the fake appointment letter to many other people around the state.

The racketeers apparently had managed to win over the treasury officials and thus got the salaries released without any verification in other districts as well. The SP has forwarded the case to the police headquarters for the investigations.

EOW was sitting on case file

Interestingly, an FIR in EOW has already been registered, but the agency did not conduct any probe into the matter. It was only when Datia police busted the racket and registered a case, the EOW got up from slumber and realised it the case belonged to State.

They PHQ was asked to take up the investigation, however since the case was related to economic offence, the senior officials suggested to hand over the probe to EOW. It was at this stage that it came to light that EOW had already registered a case in this connection but was sitting on the file.