Bhopal: Fake letter on univ exam dates posted on WhatsApp

— By Staff Reporter | Nov 20, 2017 08:19 am
Bhopal: A fake notification pertaining to examination schedule at Barkatullah university is doing round on social media. The university registrar, on whose forged signature the notification has been posted, issued a notice on Sunday clarifying the status. Someone had posted a fake message on WhatsApp group stating that exams will be held as per old schedule, while the university registrar claimed that dates of some of the papers have been changed owing to Student’s body election.

The registrar refuted to have issued any such notification and alleged that his signature was forged on the letter being circulated on WhatsApp group. He said that the exams dates have been changed following notification for students’ union elections in private and B.Ed colleges. The student’s election has been scheduled from November 20 to 27.

All the exams falling between November 20 and 30 have been suspended, the new schedule will be declared after November 30, the registrar said. Presently, the exams are being conducted in the university and its affiliated colleges.


The university will investigate into the matter and the person responsible for circulating fake message will be reprimanded.

