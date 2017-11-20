Bhopal: Fake letter on univ exam dates posted on WhatsApp
Bhopal: A fake notification pertaining to examination schedule at Barkatullah university is doing round on social media. The university registrar, on whose forged signature the notification has been posted, issued a notice on Sunday clarifying the status. Someone had posted a fake message on WhatsApp group stating that exams will be held as per old schedule, while the university registrar claimed that dates of some of the papers have been changed owing to Student’s body election.
The registrar refuted to have issued any such notification and alleged that his signature was forged on the letter being circulated on WhatsApp group. He said that the exams dates have been changed following notification for students’ union elections in private and B.Ed colleges. The student’s election has been scheduled from November 20 to 27.
All the exams falling between November 20 and 30 have been suspended, the new schedule will be declared after November 30, the registrar said. Presently, the exams are being conducted in the university and its affiliated colleges.
The university will investigate into the matter and the person responsible for circulating fake message will be reprimanded.
JUST ARRIVED
- HP introduces new lineup of OMEN gaming notebooks in India
- CWC meet: Roadmap for Rahul Gandh’s elevation announced; full details
- Mukul Roy phone tapping: Delhi HC notice to Centre, West Bengal govt to file response
- Watch! Passionate love-making scene between Shivaay and Anika in Ishqbaaaz
- Renault Kwid Scores 3 Stars In Latin NCAP Crash Tests
EDITOR’S PICK
Clean up housing sector with an iron hand
Drive past any major road in Mumbai and it is impossible to miss the empty shells that stand where apartments,…
Moody’s clean chit is a confidence booster
The Moody’s Investors Service, a US-based credit ratings agency, last week upgraded India’s rating, from the lowest investment grade of…
Takes grit to push radical reforms
The Moody’s upgrade of India has, quite predictably, drawn sharply partisan responses. This is not surprising in view of the…
A friendship between India and China does not suit the clever American cat
India has participated in the newly formed “Indo-Pacific Region” constituting of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, but excluding…
May and her government don’t know whether they are coming or going over Brexit negotiations
Adapting Oscar Wilde, to lose one minister may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose two looks like carelessness. In…