Bhopal: Faculty crunch affecting higher education: Prof Sharma

Bhopal: Expressing concern over the shortage of teaching staff in institutions of higher learning, AIU president Prof PB Sharma said that there is a need of qualified and competent teachers to raise the standard of education in universities.

Sharma, who is also the founder V-C of RGPV was addressing the concluding session of the two-day AMU’s Central Zone Vice Chancellors Meet 2017, here on Wednesday. Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) and Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi has jointly hosted the meet based on the central theme of ‘Opportunities and Challenges towards Transforming Indian Universities into Global Premier Universities by 2022’.

Addressing the gathering, state higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya stated that higher education and industrial sector are complementary to each other. “The universities should not become the centre of degree distribution and produce youths to stand in queue seeking jobs,” the minister said.

Stating that teachers play a very constructive role in building society, RGPV VC Sunil Kumar said that along with academic knowledge they should also impart moral education to the students. In the technical session Prof Rikha Limabdari spoke about the new challenges before the teachers and voiced concern over increasing cases suicides among students, their involvement in strikes, and students’ misconduct.