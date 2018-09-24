Bhopal: Experts share dos & don’ts on social media

Cyber and social media experts shared tips with the young minds on how to remain safe on social media platform. A workshop to apprise school students of the cybercrime was held at government Kamla Nehru Girls Higher Secondary School where they were informed about the dos & don’ts and precautions to be followed on social media. ‘Always fill in wrong answers to the security questions’ was the first tip given to the students. Generally the hackers take help from the security question to hack into the password of a person, said Radha Gupta, an expert in social media management.

Explaining more on how to remain safe at social media platforms, students were advised not to accept friend requests from unknown persons. Use security feature on your photograph on Facebook and WhatsApp, the young students were told. The workshop organised by the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MAPCST) and Aao Sakhi Samaj Kalyan Samiti shared simple tips to keep the social media profile safe.

During the workshop the experts warned students from setting date of birth and other personal information as passwords. Password should be long with special characters, there should be different passwords for different accounts, said Kirti Gupta, an expert. They also warned against downloading free songs and films as many of them are infested with virus. Do not forget to logout from the computer, said the experts.

It is a crime to send or forward porn material, messages that can hurt or instigate religious sentiments and make fake profiles, they told children. Any work which we do not do in real life should not be done in virtual life also, said the experts. Do not upload personal photographs on social sites like Facebook or WhatsApp. Stalking someone online is also a crime. Do not mention mobile number and home address in Facebook profile, advised experts. Officials from MAPCST said that such workshops would be organized in other schools as well to increase awareness among the school children, who are more vulnerable to cybercrimes.