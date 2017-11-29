Bhopal: Expedite probe, prosecution in heinous crimes: SP

Bhopal: In meeting held to review probe into heinous crimes in the city, district collector Avinash Lavania and superintendent of police (SP) Arvind Saxena said that the concerned officials should ensure collection of evidence to put up challan in the court. This will help in timely disposal of the cases and will also ensure timely justice to the victims.

The duo expressed concern over cases which are in a limbo owing to various reasons. Saxena asked the Sub-Divisional Officers (Police), who were also present at the meeting, to put up the list of heinous crimes in their sub-divisions on a notice board which will serve as a reminder of their responsibility to the officials.

He also asserted that in case of serious crimes they should not wait for the victim’s complaint and should compulsorily visit the crime scene. The officials should communicate their problems with their seniors so that they can get guidance on the issue. SP rued the fact that a total 22 cases of serious crimes are still pending in the court for want of evidence or due to non-filing of charge sheets.

He cited one of the cases in which the crime took place in 2011 in Itarsi police station and one of the accused had died.