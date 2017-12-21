Bhopal: Excise dept reinstates suspended officers

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been repeatedly talking about having zero tolerance for corruption at public meetings. However, the actions of the government do not match the chief minister’s words. All the officials who were suspended in connection with the Rs 41-crore excise scam in Indore have been reinstated despite the police categorically stating that they have not given clean chit to any of them.

Minister for commercial taxes Jayant Mallaiya has cleared the file for their reinstatement. Formal orders will be issued soon. The scam involved a nexus of excise officials and contractors who manipulated bank challans. After scam surfaced, assistant excise commissioner Sanjeev Dube, warehouse in-charge D S Sisodia and S N Pathak, sub inspector Kaushalya Sabnani, clerks Dhanraj Singh and Anmol Gupte were suspended.

Sources claim that the delay caused in issuance of formal orders is because they want postings at places of their choice after reinstatement and the government is keen to fulfill their wish. Dube wants to be posted in Indore again. The excise commissioner was asked to put up a proposal for posting Dube in the flying squad in Indore. The scam had surfaced in August after which a case of cheating was registered against 14 people including liquor contractors.

The contractors had told police that that they had committed irregularities in collusion with excise authorities. The contractors had organised a press conference in which they admitted that Dube played a key role in the scam. The officials have been reinstated on the ground that

police investigation would take time and it would be unfair to keep them under suspension till it is completed. The officials were suspended when chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan intervened in the matter. Excise commissioner Arun Kochar said that the decision to suspend the officials was taken at ministry level and the orders for their reinstatement would also be issued from there.

Harinarayan Chari, DIG, Indore Range told Free Press that the police are inquiring into the scam on the basis of documents they had seized. He said that the statements of the accused have been recorded. He said that police have not given clean chit to any officer and action will be taken once the probe gets completed.