Bhopal: Except BJP, leftists, all other parties are family fiefdoms: Shah

Bhopal: The BJP national president Amit Shah has said that only the BJP and the Communist parties have internal democracy. “The rest of the parties are family fiefdoms. I can easily tell you who will be head these parties over the next 50 years”, he said. He was speaking at the “Naya Bharat Manthan” programme here on Friday.

He also dwelt on why Jansangh was born and how it metamorphosed into the BJP. “We are not here to contest elections but to achieve certain goals. And winning elections is necessary for fulfilling those goals”, he stated. “The party which at one time had only two MPs is now ruling over 70 percent of India. It has 1387 MLAs, 11 crore workers and governments in 13 states”, he said.

The president made a comparative presentation on the performance of the NDA and the UPA governments. He appreciated demonetisation and the decision to implement GST. “The effect of GST will be visible after five years. Other parties only talked about the GST. Only PM Modi had the courage to implement it, he said.

He said that both Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are working without a break. The CM is taking the programmes and policies of Modi government forward, said BJP national He said that that the state’s agricultural growth rate was the highest in the nation and the CM’s efforts have led to an increase in the GDP of the state.

“I don’t want to discuss the working of Mr Bantadhar (former CM Digvijay Singh). At that time, the state was at the rock bottom but now it is gilding on the path to development ”, he added.

Modi does not fear taking firm decision

He said that the government was also apprehensive about the fallout of demonetisation. “But firm decisions are needed for making reforms and Modi took a firm decision. Rahul Gandhi had asked whether surgical strike is going to stop infiltration. We said no but they are also human being and it will instill fear in their hearts” he stated.

NDA govt has given Rs 5L cr to MP

Answering the leader of opposition Ajay Singh, who had asked about the funds given by the NDA government to the state he said that the NDA government had given Rs 5 lakh crore to the state. “He should better ask his party’s leadership as to why it did not provide adequate funds to the state”, he said.