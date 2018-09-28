Bhopal: Ex-college principal, director among eight booked in connection with scholarship scam

Economic offence wing has registered case against Rewa IPS College former principal and seven others in connection with scholarship scam, here on Thursday. The college in connivance with the government officials had allegedly embezzled scholarship amount to the tune of Rs 14 lakh. During the academic session 2013-14 the then principal of private IPS college Rajni Shrivastava and director Neelesh Pratap Singh showed many fake admissions in their college. They prepared the fake scholarship proposal and forwarded to government Madhavrao Sadashiv college Rewa for the approval.

The then principal of the college Anjili Singh with the help of the laboratory assistant Omkarnath Kol approved the proposal and forwarded to the department concern other backward class and minority welfare department and also to the tribal welfare department. The then officials of the said department including CL Soni and SD Singh and other officers approved the scholarship and deposited the scholarship amount into the college account. In the primary investigation the EOW had found the amount of Rs 14 lakh had been withdrawn in the name of students who never existed.

The EOW has registered a case under section 409,420,120-B of IPC and other sections of corruption act. Importantly the EOW has found the suspicious scholarship transactions of Rs 1 crore and the investigation into the matter is proposed. Nilesh Pratap Singh, Rajni Shrivastava, Anjili Singh, Omkarnath Kol, CL Soni, RK Pathak, SD Singh and many others have been names in the FIR.