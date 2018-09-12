Bhopal: Epic could be written on scams in state says, Formal CM Digvijay Singh

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, during a press conference on Tuesday, alleged that an epic could be written on the scams during the BJP government in the state. Singh said Vyapam scam and scams of illegal sand mining, nutritious food, MPPSC and e-tendering took place during the BJP government.

A specific industrial group has been assigned re-densification work in Rewa and Satna, alleged the former chief minister. The bonus meant for Tendupatta pluckers, was used for giving slippers, cans and sarees and irregularities were made in their purchase, he added. Singh claimed that no one could level corruption charges on his ten-year term of governance.

He said former Chief Minister Sunderlal Patwa and Vikram Verma who had leveled allegations, had to tender apology later. A defamation case against Uma Bharati is still in court and she could not prove a single charge. Singh said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls him sometimes Naxal and other time as traitor but such allegations shows the mental state of Chouhan. Singh said the notice to file defamation case against Chouhan has been prepared.

The Congress leader said prices of petrol and diesel could be reduced by Rs 20 if VAT is taken as per rate during his government in 2003 and excise duty during the UPA government. Singh said meetings of coordination committee have been organised in 37 districts. The committee would hold meetings at divisional level to pacify people, who do not get ticket.

Singh lends ear to party workers :

Former Chief Minister and Congress election coordination committee president Digvijaya Singh had meals with party workers in a programme ‘Sangat Mein Pangat’ on Tuesday. Singh had one-to-one discussion with the party workers and asked them about their favourite candidates. The party workers also gave Singh their applications to get tickets.

Singh also asked the party workers to resolve to make the party win, irrespective of the party candidate. He said their fight was not easy but they have to make their party win. He said they would discuss all disputes at divisional level meeting. Former Chief Minister said communication with 1000 senior leaders and 1.5 lakh party workers has been done so far. He said all efforts were being made to remove conflicts.