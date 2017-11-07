Bhopal: EOW files charge sheet against 7 govt employees

Bhopal: The Economic Offence Wing on Monday presented the charge sheet against seven government employees of the treasury and tribal welfare department in the court. They have been charged with pilfering government funds worth Rs 1.59 crore.

The EOW is seeking approval from the government against nine more accused in the case. The EOW received complaint that Rs 1, 59, 38,585 were withdrawn from the treasury. During the investigation, it was found that employees of two departments posted in Bhopal were involved in the financial irregularity.

They were identified as Govind Jethani, Suresh Sthapak and S K Vamankar. They were posted in tribal welfare department. S B Gupta, G N Saxena, A Suresh, Nandkishore Raikwar and Rajshree Pillai posted in Vallabh Bhawan in treasury department were also found guilty. During the investigation, more names surfaced along with relatives of Govind Jethani. His son Nitin, wife Kavita and brother-in-law Prakash Asudani were found to be involved.

The drawing and disbursement officer Anita Batham, the employees of tribal welfare including Anil Pleghantawar, two peons Bhawani Bheekh and Bhourao Bhalavi and the clerk of Bhopal cooperative bank Kishore Thawani were also found involved. These 16 fraudsters had withdrawn the amount and deposited in their bank accounts for personal use. The EOW found that all of them possess properties disproportionate to their known sources of income.

On Monday, EOW submitted the charge sheet against the seven fraudsters including Govind Jethani, Suresh Sthapak, S K Vamankar, G N Saxena, Kavita Jethani, Nitin Jethani and Prakash Asudasni.