Bhopal: Ensure women security, handle cases with sensitivity, CM tells top cops

Bhopal: Cornered over increasing crime against women and girls in the State, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday instructed the police officials to ensure female conductors in the school buses and also installation of CCTV in schools and public places. In a meeting with senior police officers at PHQ on Tuesday, the CM, home minister Bhupendra Singh Thakurde liberated over the steps to be taken to ensure safety and security of women in the state.

In the meeting, the chief minister assessed the law and order situation in the state and gave slew of directions to the senior police officials including IGs and DIGs on women’s safety, crime and other issues. He advised the police officers to handle cases involving women and girl victims with sensitivity. Stressing on the safety of the girl students, the chief minister directed the authorities to appoint only female cook and sanitation workers in girls’ hostels.He also instructed to install CCTV cameras on road that leads to hostels. He issued directions to increase the police patrolling near schools, colleges, hostels, coaching centres and other places. He also emphasised on imparting security and safety training to girls and said that help of police force along with other agencies like, nagar and gram Suraksha Samiti, NCC, NSS Shorya Dal, Tejeswani and self help group should be taken.

Expressing concern missing of girls specially in tribal belts, Chouhan directed the officials to expedite the investigation in the cases. He asked the officials to take stern action against people involved in crime against women, but also advised the police personnel to handle cases with sensitivity. He asked them to prepare the strategy division wise. He also voiced concern over the rising number of

cyber crimes cases and directed authorities to keep check on the WhatsApp group and obscene material posted on social sites.

Chouhan also directed to run an awareness programme against the chit fund companies in the state and asked to provide police help line numbers and e-cop facilities to the people. He stressed on building inter-coordination within the departments to check incidents of communal tension in the state. To ensure corruption free and transparent state, Chief minister asked the top cops to assess the working of officers who have completed the 20 years of service or have crossed the age of 50 years. Chouhan directed the police senior officials to prepare a list and those who are tainted and inefficient needs to be chucked out.

Informing that new sand mining policy has been implemented in the state, Chouhan gave police personnel a free hand to check its illegal mining. While talking to media persons, Chouhan informed that ‘Jan Suraksha Vidheyek’ will be brought in the next assembly session. Stating that any aggrieved woman can approach him, Chouhan said that woman can come to meet him with any complaints and he is all there to help them out.