Bhopal: Enhance police presence, boost security measures, say city women

Bhopal: While the MP government is celebrating 12 years of its rule, the state has once again retained the shameful tag of India’s rape capital with 9599 cases beng reported during 2016-2017. Out of these, the number of minors being sexually exploited is 4,717, says latest NCRB report.

The situation has set off alarm bells for the government which has decided to pass a bill to award death sentence to those guilty of raping children aged 12 and below and gang rapes. However, a section of women and girls in the city are of the belief that instead of awarding capital punishment for rape, the state government must think of strengthening measures for safety of women in the state. The government should launch mobile apps and also increase visibility of policemen to avoid such incidents: say city-based women.

As claimed by ADG, crime against women, Aruna Mohan Rao, the MP government has already launched some safety apps for women like ‘MP e-cop’ and ‘Maitri’. However, while talking to Free Press a number of women in the city said that they were not aware of it. For them chilli powder spray and a knife comes as a saviour in difficult times.

Nidhi Parmar, secretary of Rivera Ladies Club

In situation like this, we should not get scared but attack molester with stones, talcum and chili powder spray. We should also raise an alarm to draw people’s attention. These are the steps that we can take for our protection. We should avoid going to isolated places and if you feel that you are in trouble, keep in touch with your parents on phone.

Also, to avoid such crimes, we should educate boys about how to deal with girls or women. The government has launched apps and helpline numbers for women’s safety but still most of them are not aware of it. The state government must think of upgrading apps and creating awareness about it and ensuring safety for women instead of going for capital punishment.

Vaishali Nigam, 18, student

Fortunately, I had never been in such situation but still I carry a knife and a chilli powder spray to deal with any such incident. If we feel that someone is following us, we should call our parents and inform about it as soon as possible. Nowadays, there is GPS facility in mobiles which help police to locate you, but I have not yet used it.

I have also heard about some helpline numbers like Dial 100m but never used it. However, I am not aware about the apps launched by the state government for safety for women.

Sonia Soni, 40, homemaker

I have not faced any such situation. But I think we should always carry a chilli spray, a knife, deodorant and perfume bottle in our purse to protect ourselves. Whenever I travel alone in cab, I make sure to send all details including the cab number and the name and the contract number of its driver to my husband.

I do fake calls to make it appear that I am in touch with someone. I have heard about some helpline numbers like dial 100 and Nirbhaya patrolling van, but I have never used or downloaded any app on my phone. At times net connection gets snapped on mobiles so one should be ready to protect themselves in such situation.

Aditi Shrivastava, B com student

I am a Karate player. I can protect myself. I heard about helpline numbers not about woman’s safety app. I think, every girl should take self- defence training. Also, the girls / women should raise voice against any injustice. I agree that instead enacting law to award capital punishment for rape, the state government should think of modifying women’s safety apps and making them more effective to check such crimes.

We have launched ‘MP e-cop’ and ‘Maitri’ apps for women’s safety. Our officials have visited many schools and colleges to tell students about the apps. As of now, we have visited nearly 16 lakh schools and colleges in the state.

We are going to organise a training programme in every districts of MP from December 1 to sensitise cops about dealing with rape survivors. We are talking about capital punishment only for those who are involved in sexual assault of children below 12 years. I think, it is right as people assaulting children are perverted. And for others, laws are already made in the IPC.

Aruna Mohan Rao, ADG, crime against women.