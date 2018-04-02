Bhopal: Engineering student misuses woman’s pics to create FB profile, held

Bhopal: The state cyber cell police have nabbed a 21-year-old engineering student for misusing photographs of a woman for creating a fake facebook profile and then posting obscene messages to her online friends.

The accused was identified as Vikrant Singh was nabbed from his house in Gandhi Nagar area. Police said that the victim hails from Khargone in Raisen district and works as a sales manager with ICICI bank. Recently, she found that her photographs featuring her friends as well were used by someone to create a fake facebook profile.

On her complaint to the police, she said that the accused using the fake profile sent friend requests to the persons on her facebook friend list and also posted them some indecent texts. Following her complaint, the police investigated into the matter and found that the accused used photographs of some other women and girls also and made fake FB accounts and misused them.

He would run the fake accounts in the name of Akansha Ahuja. Joining dots, police reached to Vikrant, a BE second year student of RKDF college. During the investigation, the accused told the police that he likes to be friends with girls but it was difficult for him to make them a pal online.

“It became easier when I tried making them friends by using a fake FB profile of a girl. Since then I started doing this,” he told police. The victim had come to know misuse of her photographs after one of her friends informed her regarding the fake profile and its misuse. During the investigation police found that the profile was operated from Gandhi Nagar and nabbed the accused. The police registered a case under section 67 and 67 A of the IPC.