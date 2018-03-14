Bhopal: Education in tatters in MP, says ex-CM Gaur

Bhopal: Former chief minister Babulal Gaur, during Question Hour in the House on Tuesday, said that the education system in the state has deteriorated because teachers are deployed for non-teaching work like elections. He said teachers are deployed as booth level officers (BLOs) during elections.

Gaur said despite vacancy of 45,000 teachers in the state, 41,000 teachers get deployed for non-teaching work such as BLO. He said more numbers of teachers are put on election duty in comparison to employees of other government departments.

In response, minister of state for general administration Lal Singh Arya said employees of various departments are put on election related work as there is no cadre for this job.