Bhopal: ECI begins verification of voters in 230 constituencies

Bhopal: Election Commission of India has started the physical verification of voters in all the 230 constituencies of the state. Congress party claims that the ECI is conducting the verification on their complaint. Earlier on June 3, Congress party had filed the complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner alleging various irregularities in the voters list of the state. It was claimed that around 60 lakh bogus voters are present in the state.

The ECI conducted the survey in two constituencies and in the report it was claimed that only eight bogus voters are present. Member of parliament and AICC legal cell president Vivek Tankha once again filed the complaint on June 13 demanding to conduct the verification of the voters. On this the ECI had started the physical verifications.

It is demanded that in 101 constituencies the dead, migrated and duplicate voters should be verified and their names should be removed from the lists. The joint election commissioner SS Bansal informed that the commission has already started the verification a week ago in all the 230 constituencies and the report will be shared to the Congress party on June 20. Congress claims that the ECI is conducting the verification on their complaint, but the ECI claims that they are conducting the verification on their own.