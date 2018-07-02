Bhopal: Dug-up roads near school spell trouble for students, motorists

Bhopal: In what could prove fatal to human lives, deep pits have been dug in vicinity of schools and left unguarded in the city. And with arrival of the rains, these open pits have become a threat to commuters, particularly school-going children. Pits have been dug up near Campion and Anand Vihar schools for civil works, but neither PWD, nor BMC, nor CPA have taken notice of these ‘death holes’.

Heavy spell of rain would submerge these unshielded pits dug up in the middle of the road, making it impossible for the commuters to negotiate them. Slush and mud dug out of the open pits are lying unattended and rain water has added to the woes making them more slippery. There have been instances of two-wheeler skidding on the roads due to sludge. Crossing through these dug-up roads during night hours is life threatening.

None of the urban development authorities including Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), PWD and Capital Project Authority (CPA) have taken the responsibility for the ongoing road side digging work. Two pits have been dug in the vicinity of Campion School while a pit has been dug at Anand Vihar School, Link Road, no-1. The two pits near Campion School lie unprotected for last 10 days.

BMC’s Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Krishna Mohan Soni said, “Link Road no-1 is not under BMC administration purview and jurisdiction so BMC administration has nothing do with such activities.” BMC additional commissioner Kamal Solanki refused to have any idea about agency taking up these digging works. “We do not have any idea which agency is digging such huge pits. In fact, such pits are dangerous as they have been dug near schools and may lead to any mishap,” said concerned Solanki.

CPA Superintending Engineer Jawahar Singh claimed that since Link Road no-1 area was not under CPA they have nothing to with any undergoing construction work. PWD Superintending Engineer Abhay Khande also distanced himself saying that Link Road no-1 is BRTS corridor and therefore comes under jurisdiction of BMC administration. There is no reason for PWD to dig the road side pits, BMC should not shrug its responsibility, he added.