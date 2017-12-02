Bhopal: DRDO scientist, parents get jail in dowry case

Bhopal: A DRDO scientist has been sentenced to one-and-half year jail imprisonment in a dowry harassment case. The court has also convicted his parents under Section 498 of IPC. Pravin Jain, who hails from Rohtak, had first deserted his wife taking pretext of Khap panchayat and had later demanded Rs 25 lakh from her family. Pravin had married Pallavi, Bhopal based girl in the year in 2010. Pallavi’ father CM Agrawal is former MANIT dean.

Advocate KK Chaturvedi, who appeared on behalf of Pallavi Jain said, that initially the DRDO scientist took the pretext of Khap Panchayat but later he demanded Rs 25 lakh from the family. “So it is dowry harassment case and court has awarded one-and-half year jail term to Pravin Jain and his parents,” he said.

Pallavi, Bhopal based girl, had met Pravin when the two were working at a company in Hyderabad. The two became good friends which soon developed into a relationship. In the meantime, Pravin got a job in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where a relative of Pallavi was his senior. After joining the DRDO, Pravin and Pallavi tied the nuptial knot at Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad and had obtained a marriage certificate.

Barely ten months after their wedding, Pravin sent back Pallavi to her parent’s home in Bhopal on the pretext of pursuing M Tech. In less than a year after getting married, Pravin refused to live with Pallavi, claiming that khaps in his hometown do not approve same gotra marriage. Pallive and her parents tried hard to convenience Pravin, however when he did not yield, they approached counseling centre at Mahila Thana.

Later, Pallavi visited her husband in Hyderabad, however he refused to accept her as his wife and sent her back to Bhopal. Pravin allegedly told Pallavi that since they had same gotras, their marriage is not acceptable to khaps.

