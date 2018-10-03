Bhopal: Double trouble: Jet Airways cancels flight; Uber, OLA on strike

Bhopalities were in for double trouble on Tuesday as the passengers of the Delhi bound Jet Airways flight were inconvenienced when their flight was cancelled by the airline, citing a technical snag, while nearly 2000 mobile app-based cabs of the aggregators Ola and Uber remained off roads in the state capital. Around 100 passengers created ruckus at Airport after Delhi bound Jet Airways flight canceled on Tuesday. Officials somehow pacified the agitating passengers.

App based taxis were off the roads to protest against the discriminatory and directorial attitude of their respective companies. Taxi drivers welfare Association president Sadik Ali said, “Drivers had taken the taxies on lease but the company removed them after years of association and introduced its own fleet of 200 vehicles. This is sheer discrimination. We are now hand to mouth as we have to pay bank loan.”

“We are protesting against such wrong practice of the app based companies,” he added. They held a demonstration at the residence of minister of state for cooperatives Vishwas Sarang at Link Road no-1. On the both sides of the road, taxis were parked as the mark of protest. During the strike the private taxi drivers affiliated to app based taxi providers were allegedly manhandled by the drivers of leased cabs. Such incidences were reported from various places in the state capital. The agitation, protest and clash have been reported for the last one week. The Nishatpura police have booked complaints related to incident faced by the taxi drivers in, but have not registered any FIR.