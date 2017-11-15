Bhopal: ‘Don’t file complaint, they said’

Bhopal: Amidst many twists and turns in Bhopal gang rape case, new revelations have come to fore even as the SIT is all set to submit its probe report within next three days. The cops against whom actions were taken for being negligent have now come out in open stating that they did not file the FIR in connection with the case as they were instructed to do so by their seniors.

The then SP rail, who has been has been shunted over ‘none filing case in GRP’ and police station in-charge of Habibganj have claimed that that they were told by their seniors not to file complaint in the gang-rape case.

An UPSC aspirant was allegedly gang raped by four men near Habibganj railway station on October 31. The rape survivor and her parents were made to run from one police station to other to lodge an FIR. The aggrieved family had approached GRP Police station, MP Nagar Police station and Habibganj Police station, however none took their complaint.

Following the controversy the government formed a SIT to probe the gang rape and look into the lapses on the part of the police personnel

The special investigation team in-charge DIG Sudhir Laad informed that the report is under preparation, as the statements of the police officials who have been accused of negligence, FSL report, medical report and others observations are being collected and compiled. Our first priority is to file chargesheet in the court against the four accused, it will take around three days to complete the investigations, Laad said.

Meanwhile, peeved over her removal, the then SP rail, Anita Malviya in a complaint to DGP has claimed that that she was told by her senior officer not to register the rape case in GRP record. Malviya was removed from the post and was shifted to PHQ. To corroborate her claim, she has also submitted an audio recording of the instructions being given by the senior officer, said sources. When contacted over phone, she replied “Whatever I want to say I have said in the letter and submitted it to the DGP, he will look into the matter”.

On the other hand the suspended Habibganj police station in-charge Ravindra Yadav appeared in front of the SIT and recorded his statements. He has stated that that while he was filing the FIR, he received a phone call from his senior officer instructing him not to write the complaint, because they did not want the case of gang rape to be reported in the Bhopal district police station. “Because it may defame the Bhopal police, he wrote in his statement. The call details of the in-charge has certified his claims, said sources.

The DIG said that he will also look into the complaint filed by Anita Malviya to the DGP. He also refuted the allegations about any controversial statement been given by the suspended cop Yadav.

The government have suspended three police station in-charges including Habibganj police station in-charge Ravindra Yadav, MP Nagar Snajy Singh Bais, GRP Mohit Saxena and two other SI RN Tekam and Uike over a delay in lodging a complaint. Three officers who have been removed include IG Bhopal Yogesh Coudhary, SP rail Anital Malviya and CSP Kulwant Singh from their post.