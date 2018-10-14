Bhopal: Don’t disturb citizens from 10 pm to 6am, says Election Commission to political parties 

In a first for MP, Election Commission (EC) has banned political parties and candidates contesting elections from making calls, sending SMS and messages on social media platform WhatsApp, between 10 pm and 6 am. The decision of election commission is apparently aimed at ensuring privacy of the voters.

Loudspeakers are prohibited for election campaigns between 10 pm and 6 am. It is necessary to respect the privacy of the citizens and reduce disturbance to public life in general, says the EC’s order. The election campaign disturbs the normal life of people and the usage of loudspeakers, Whatsapp messages will cause inconvenience to the people, the EC added. In addition to this, the EC also restricted the use of plastic and polythene material while campaigning for the elections.

It also needs to be mentioned that the EC has already come up with dedicated media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) to stop the “Misuse” of social media during elections. EC would be issuing appropriate directions on the blueprint in the coming days, said EC officials. The commission has also said that there will be a prohibition on election campaigning activities and sending messages on phones through chatting or messenger apps during these hours.