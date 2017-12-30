Bhopal: Don’t approve new engineering colleges, Govt tells AICTE

Bhopal: The department of technical education in the state has written to All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) not to issue permission to open new engineering colleges in the state from the next session. The department has also suggested that the number of seats of colleges should not be increased and permission to run new courses should not be given.

In the current academic session, 58 per cent seats in engineering colleges across the state are vacant and in number they comes to around 98000. Considering the huge number of vacant seats, the department of technical education has decided against opening up of new engineering colleges. Department of technical college, director Virendra Kumar said, we have requested AICTE not to issue permission to open new engineering colleges and run new courses in the state. This has been decided considering the number of vacant seats in the current year, he added.

Oriental Engineering College, director, Pravin Thakral welcomed the decision of the government. More stern steps should be taken in connection with engineering colleges as a number of them are running despite zero admission, said Thakral.

He maintains only those colleges which fulfill all rules and which are chosen by the students, should be allowed to run. However, TTTI, former president and technical education, expert, Shailendra Sharma has criticised the government’s decision saying that if any good educational institution wishes to come up in the state then it should be given permission. He said such steps are like giving patronage to those universities and colleges, which do not want better institutions to come forward in the competition.