Bhopal: Don’t accept black money as donation, says BJP chief

Bhopal: BJP chief Amit Shah, here on Friday, warned the party organisation not to accept black money as donation. He said that the organisation should have sufficient funds, which should be used to run the party affairs. But, he warned, black money should be a strict no-no. “Please keep it in mind that only honestly-earned money should be accepted”, he said. He said that in one state only interest on the deposits was enough to fund the party activities.

He advised the state organisation to hold programmes from time to time. He listed six occasions, including the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and the foundation day of the party, on which functions should be mandatorily organised and party workers from the district to the booth levels involved in them. He said that the leaders who do not actively participate in the party’s functions would have to bear the consequences. “All programmes will be monitored”, he said.

Shah said that there should be no place in the country where the BJP’s flag does not fly high. “The party should dominate every polling booth from Kashmir to Kanyakumari”. He said that the BJP workers should have no time to rest. “We have not come to power for 5-10 years. We have come to power for 50 years”, he said.

He asked the MPs to be active. He said that all leaders should attend programmes organised by the party. Every village should have a group of 20 youths with whose help programmes should be organised. He said that strengthening the party in every village should be the objective of the workers and leaders.

Lashes out at interjectors

Amit Shah behaved like a particularly stern school teacher in the meetings. Whenever anyone other than the person asked to speak got up, Shah gave him a tongue lashing and asked him to immediately sit down. Those giving longish suggestions were also pulled up. “Limit yourself to things that would help strengthen the party”, he said.