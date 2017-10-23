Bhopal: Dist, block Cong presidents to remain on post assembly polls,says Bawaria

Bhopal: AICC general secretary and state in-charge Deepak Bawaria has assured the district and block Congress presidents that they will not be removed until the 2018 state assembly elections. Bawaria on Sunday held discussions with party office bearers of Rajgarh, Vidisha and Bhopal districts.

In run up to the 2018 Assembly elections, Bawaria, who was appointed state in-charge recently, along with two more AICC sectaries Zuber Khan and Sanjay Kapoor are holding meetings of party office bearers to strengthen the party prospects in the upcoming polls.

The AICC general secretary and state in-charge is holding talks with district Congress presidents, members of parliament, MLAs, former MLAs and MPs. To get the ground report, Bawaria will also held parley with former district presidents, candidates of 2008-2013 Vidhan Sabha and 2014 of Lok Sabha candidates from all across the state.

On Sunday, the AICC sectaries held discussions with party leaders and office bearers of Rajgarh, Vidisha and Bhopal districts. The officiating presidents raised concern over the organisational elections conducted recently. Stating that they were executing the PCC orders including the instructions of AICC, officiating presidents said that after the declaration of the new bodies, they will have no power to put their suggestions.

Bawaria assured them that they will not be removed until the 2018 state assembly elections. Since many irregularities have been reported in the elections, the elected list is with AICC election authority and has been put on hold, he added.

Asking them to work fearless for the party, he told them to strengthen the party at booth level and also advised them not to criticize their party leaders. Bawaria asked them to bring to fore the issue of atrocities against dalit, crime against women, backwardness in the region and also take to people the unfulfilled promises made by ruking BJP government has. He also asked to take up the cause of farmers and organise ‘Kisan Swabhiman Yatra’. Senior Congressmen, youth leaders and women should participate in the rally, he said.

In next two days, Bawaria will hold meeting in Bhopal, while Zuber Khan will be heading to Chitrakoot to participate in the filing of nomination by Congress candidate.

On Monday Bawaria will take the meeting of office bearers of Sehore, Raisen and Bhopal, on Tuesday he will meet the party leaders from Hosangabad and Harda districts. Sanjay Kapoor will be visiting Indore and Ujjain districts to hold talks with party leaders and office bearers.

Demand to remove Yadav raised

The demand to remove state Congress president Arun Yadav was also raised during the meeting. Yadav, did not attend any meeting on Sunday. The local party leaders opined that Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP Kamal Nath should be brought to the forefront to enable party to win 2018 elections with huge margin.

Office bearers attend meeting with wives

The meeting was scheduled to hold discussion on the steps needed to strengthen the party, but a number of office bearers came to the meeting with their wives along with their bio data to propose their candidature for the upcoming elections.