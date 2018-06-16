Bhopal: Discoms told to implement Saral electricity bill scheme from July 1

Bhopal: Department of Energy has issued instructions to all three power distribution companies – Central, West and East – to comply with Chief Minister’s announcement of electricity at Rs 200 per month to poor from July 1.

Recently Shivraj Singh Chouhan had declared to provide electricity to labourers for domestic consumption at a flat rate of Rs 200 per month. The government has also waived all electricity dues of 77 lakh persons registered under the Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan Yojana (MMJKY).

The power distribution companies have been asked to start implementation of ensuring power supply to beneficiary households for domestic consumption at Rs. 200 per month from 1 July 2018. Companies have been asked to give instruction to train engineers and officials. They have also been asked to groom master trainers for effective implementation of the scheme. The companies have been directed not to take any security deposit.

Only registered labourer will be benefited under Saral-electricity bill scheme which will come to effect from July 1. Instructions have been given to provide power connections to labourers on the basis of registration certificates without taking any security deposits. Even 1000 watt consumers will be covered under the said scheme.

All the beneficiaries will then have to pay Rs 200 for running 1 fan, one bulb and a television. AC and heater will not be covered under it. Either Rs 200 or average billing of one year whichever will be lowest, will be collected from the beneficiaries. In urban area, Electricity regulatory commission’s tariff plan, will be applicable. All the electricity bill dues till 30 June 2018 will be waived, besides the consumers whose electricity connections have been disconnected will also be covered under the scheme.