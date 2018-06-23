Bhopal: Discom encircle parking space with poles to prevent encroachment

Bhopal: Learning a bitter lesson from their experience at Bijli Colony in Govindpura, the Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company seems to be following the adage ‘prevention is better than cure’. In a bid to discourage encroachment on its premises, the company created obstructions using poles to prevent people from parking their vehicles and putting kiosks. The administration has put poles on the three sides in front of Company Touch Screen Office, Shahpura. The company has converted the parking space into a “play court”.

Consequently, electricity consumers coming at MPEB office (Touch Screen cell) in Shahpura are forced to park their vehicles on road despite availability of sufficient parking space. The road, which leads to Bansal Hospital already witnesses huge traffic snarls and vehicles parked on roadside add to the public woes.

Binay Kumar Sinha, General manager Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, said, that in order to discourage encroachment, coming up of kiosks in their area they have enclosed it. Visitors coming to Bansal Hospital park their vehicles on roadsides and MPSEB premises and to check all we have made arrangements, said Sinha.

If not taken care, kiosks will crop up in the area and then wiyuld become very difficult to clear them as local politicians and self-proclaimed slum leaders come in support of these encroachers, he added. It has happened in Bijali Ghar, Govindpura where

Roopnagar which is illegal colony, has come into existence, said Sinha.

“We had a bitter experience at Bijli Colony, Govindpura. MPEB has even deposited money to shift illegal colony Roopnagar but it continues to exist there. We have planned to get a big office building at the space allotted for parking here. Ground floor will be used for parking, while office will operate on upper floors,” informed Sinha. If the parking area is encroached then it would be difficult to execute our plan clearing encroachments would be tough task as we are taking all possible care, he added.