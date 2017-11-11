JUST ARRIVED
Bhopal: Director indulging in moral policing, making sexist comments, allege students
Bhopal: In a raging protest that has continued from Thursday, students of NLIU on Friday demanded immediate resignation of the director, professor Dr SS Singh. The students have decided to stage an indefinite sit-in to protest the alleged tyrannical practices and despotic regime perpetuated by the director. The academic activities at the college have come to a standstill following student body’s new age Satyagraha.
The students alleged that multiple instances of rampant corruption, sexism, castism, moral policing, and lack of financial transparency have made the student body lose confidence in the administration. Citing examples of the being insensitive towards the students, the protestors said that the director denied giving exemption from attendance to a student belonging to reserved category. The student, whose sister was suffering from cancer, when asked for an attendance exemption on humanitarian grounds as he was the sole breadwinner of the family, the director had bluntly refused.
“Humanitarian grounds pe college nai khol rakha. Mere college mein aisa nai hota” (there is no place for humanitarian grounds in “his” college), the students said quoting the director.
They accused the director of indulging in moral policing and making sexist comments against female students. “Tum jaisi ladkiyan apni sharam izzat bech ke aati hain”, a female student was allegedly told by Dr SS Singh. In a show of blatant sexism and moral policing, the director called the student in question to his office to malign her character based on her clothing in front of three other male members of the administration, even going as far to make her sign an undertaking to wear “decent” clothing.
The students alleged that the director has even denied medical leave. Besides, the administration refused to accommodate students suffering from ailments, multiple fractures, and other medical conditions and even failed to provide a wheelchair to a student so she could attend classes.
Furthermore, when the director was approached for medical exemption, he alleged that her reports were fabricated and said, “aap rote raho, mai yahi baitha rahunga” (you can keep crying, I’m going to stay here itself). The student failed to appear in exam.