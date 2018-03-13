Bhopal: Diploma engineers to intensify stir, warns of hunger strike

Bhopal: Sitting on dharna for last six days, Madhya Pradesh Diploma Engineers Association has warned to intensify their stir. The diploma holders have threatened to go on relay hunger strike from March 20 to 25 and thereafter on indefinite strike if their demands are not considered.

The protestors are demanding three layers grade-pay for deputy engineer grade with starting pay of Rs 4800 instead of Rs 3200, regularisation of diploma holders working with various departments, promotions and expansion of department as per the PWD work manual.

The association has also planned a ‘Vada Nibhav’ (fulfill promise) rally on March 16. Last time the association had called off the stir on the assurance of the chief minister. Association state president Devendra Singh Bhadauria said that diploma holders working as deputy engineers never get any promotion throughout their carrier and so we are asking the government to give promotion to these engineers in job.

Quoting the figures Bhadauria claimed that in most of the states, deputy engineers are getting over Rs 4000 grade pay. They are being offered Rs 4,500 in Punjab and Uttrakhand, Rs 4,600 in Gujarat, Rs 4,400 in West Bengal. “Similarly, they are given Rs 4,200 in CPWD, in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and MCD,” he added.