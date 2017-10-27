Bhopal: Dilapidated roads in CM’s home district

SEHORE: The national highways, as well as other roads in the chief minister’s home district Sehore, are in a dismal state. The NH-12 passing through the district is pock-marked by pits. Asphalt is hardly visible on the 20-km stretch of this road from Sonkutch to Parwati Bridge. The work of reconstruction of this road was launched about three years back but the contractor abandoned it midway.

The 29-kilometer-long road from Sehore to Shyampur is also in a very bad shape. The vehicles using the stretch have to drive under constant fear of meeting with accidents. The road from Chandbad to Kurawar, constructed about two years back, has deteriorated beyond imagination.