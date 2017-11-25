Bhopal: Diggi had charged Chouhan with tampering

Bhopal: The Vyapam scam is back in the news again. With CBI filing charge sheet against 500-plus accused on Thursday, the scam has again hit the headlines. The scam, which had first surfaced in 2013, has been grabbing the headlines at regular intervals. In July 2013, when the crime branch of the Indore police had first registered the case and the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had entrusted the probe to STF, the scam was in the news for many days.

During the run-up to the 2013 assembly polls, the Congress made the scam one of its key poll planks. The Congress party’s case was simple. It said that the officials got the candidates selected in the examination in return for money but the government never got a wind of it. However, the registration of an FIR against the then technical education minister Laxmikant Sharma in December 2013 proved that what was perceived as a failure of the government was actually a collusion.

Besides Sharma, the names of BJP leader Sudhir Sharma, Congress leader Sanjiv Saxena, former Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-chairperson Ajay Shankar Mehta and of several other high-profile officers and politicians surfaced as colluders to the crime. And Vyapam was back on the centre stage.

After Sharma’s arrest, things cooled off a bit. But the genie emerged from bottle again when the involvement of union minister Uma Bharati and ex-Governor Ramnaresh Yadav came to the fore. Hardly had the din died when in June 2014 Congress leader K K Mishra charged chief minister’s wife Sadhna Singh with being instrumental in getting candidates from her hometown Gondia (Maharashtra) selected in the transport constables’ recruitment examination conducted by Vyapam. Chouhan slapped a defamation case on Mishra and a court, recently, convicted him and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment.

In February 2015, Vyapam was back in the news. This time because former chief minister Digvijay Singh came out with the sensational allegation that at the behest of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a computer hard disk was tampered with to remove the name of Chouhan and replace it with the names of other leaders. Singh also said that he had a copy of the hard disk and he submitted a formal complaint with the SIT, constituted to oversee the probe.

The SIT, however, gave a clean chit to Chouhan. Now, the CBI has also declared that the charges against Chouhan were fabricated. In July 2015, Vyapam again kicked up a furore when some of the accused met with suspicious deaths. A journalist Akshay Singh, who had come to cover the story from Delhi, was one of them. It drew so much flak that Chouhan was forced to recommend a CBI probe into the scam.

After the CBI taking over the case, many high-profile accused managed to get bails. Now, new names have emerged in the CBI charge sheet and Vyapam is back in the headlines again.