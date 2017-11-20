Bhopal: Dial 108 pilots go on indefinite strike, patients left in lurch

Bhopal: Wheels of about 608 ambulances operating under the Dial 108 facility run by Ziqitza Health Care Limited across the state came to a grinding halt on Sunday morning following an indefinite strike by their pilots.

The strike posed huge inconvenience to the patients as they were made to hire auto rickshaw to reach Hamidia Hospital and JP Hospital. Pilots have shunned their work demanding timely disbursement of salaries and better service condition.

The pilots (ambulance drivers) have alleged that they were not getting their salaries on time, while their service hours have also been extended from 8 hours to 12 hours. The strike has hit ambulatory services across the state and the impact was more visible in the rural area which unlike big cities lacks alternative services.

According to Ziqitza Healthcare Limited authorities said that they are working closely with the Government and NHM to ensure smooth services in the state. However, due to some unavoidable reasons there has been some delay in payment of salaries. The matter is being tackled on the priority and steps are being taken to ensure timely release of the salaries, they added. Previously, employees had gone on the strike on the same issue. So, there is urgent need to redress the problems which is getting grim day by day. Ziqitza Healthcare Limited and National Health Mission need to look into the grievances of their employees, one of the pilots said.

Director NHM BN Chauhan said, “Today I came to know about the strike. I will look into matter after holding talks with the striking employees. I will try my level best to solve the issue on priority.”