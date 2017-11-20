Bhopal: Despite winter, prices of veggies continue to soar

Bhopal: Even with onset of winter, the prices of vegetables continue to burn holes in pockets of consumers. Prices of potatoes, onion, tomatoes continue to rule high while others seasonal veggies are soaring without giving any respite to the people.

The new crop of potatoes has started hitting the markets and its supply has increased manifold, however, the prices continue to be hover around Rs 40 per kilogram. Onion which was at one time Rs 2 per kilogram is now being sold at Rs 40/kg. Among the most staple of all veggies, tomatoes is still priced at Rs 50 per kilogram. Beat roots which is in high demand is still to arrive in bumper. Vendors who have this priced veggie are charging Rs 100 to Rs 125 for per kilogram. Mandis are out of purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) impact and thus the prices of vegetables remained unaffected by its impact. However, mediators are being blamed for high prices of vegetables. Farmers and cultivators sell their produce to these mediators as they do not have platform to sell vegetables to customers in cities so they have to depend on mediators, who reap maximum benefit.

Shahzad of Azad Company which deals at Nav Bahar Sabzi Mandi, said, “prices are high due to short supply in the mandi. It will take at least 15 days more for prices to come down. Even we are not getting sufficient stock and for this reason vendors are selling vegetables at high rates.”

Ajay Singh, petrol dealer’s association president, said, “It is not because of transportation cost and GST. It is because of mediators who are minting money. Government should provide platform to producers (farmers). Customers will also get vegetables at reasonable rates and farmers will also get returns directly from customers. But as Government does not have policy, major amount is going into the pockets of mediator.”