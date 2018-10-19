Bhopal: Despite inflation, fuel price hike, market registers good sales

Market performed fairly well on navmi- the last day of Navratri in the state capital in the backdrop of rising inflation and fuel prices, a crushed job scenario, and volatility in the equity markets. In segments like automobile, yellow metal, real estates, electronic segment etc, the market registered good business on Thursday.

Besides, on- line shopping also witness festive windfall. Amazon’s- Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s- Big Billion Day sale from October 10 turned out to be their biggest festive season in terms of sales, discount, deals, and payment options. Despite doubling of custom duty, from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent, on certain components such as engines, transmission, brakes, automobile segment registered business. People purchased

cars, bikes on this auspicious day.

In yellow metal, the retail price of gold has been ranging between Rs 30,500–Rs 31,000 per 10 grams. Gold prices increased at the onset of festive shopping spree in navratri, but it did not deter the purchasing. In consumer durables segment, the government has hiked import duties on compressors to 10 per cent. Due to this, prices of premium refrigerators, washing machines, and air-conditioners that use these compressors increased by 3-5 per cent. In electronic segment, students purchased laptops, mobile.