Bhopal: Depressed by illness, 72-yr-old hangs self

Bhopal: A 75-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling of his house on Wednesday at Aishbag locality here. The police in its initial investigations have found a suicide note in which he had apologised to his family members for taking the extreme step and cited depression over prolonged illness as the reason behind his suicide, police said.

According to police, the deceased, JS Samuel, was a retired assistant superintendent in Directorate of Public Instructions and used to live with his wife and two daughters who were in their office when he committed suicide. He also have a son who is in a government job in Mumbai. On Wednesday after his daughter and wife who went for work, he locked the door from inside and hanged self from the ceiling fan of his house. The incident came to light when his wife who used to work as a nurse in Hamidia Hispital came to home at about 3 pm.

After seeing him hanging she immediately called her neigbours and daughters to inform about the incident. The police were also informed after few minutes which after reaching the spot brought down the body and sent it for post-mortem examinations. While searching the room, it found a two-page suicide note in which he mentioned that he is not committing suicide due to anyone’s pressure but depression caused due to prolonged illness. He also apologised to his family members for committing suicide. Police have so far registered the matter under Section 174 of CrPC and investigations are on, police added.