Bhopal: DeMO-hit people still have faith in PM: Giriraj Singh

Bhopal: Admitting that demonetisation has caused distress to common people, Union minister Giriraj Singh, however, maintained that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his goals and policies.

Addressing MSME entrepreneurship convention here on Friday, the union minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises ( MSME) said, “on global platform, India is emerging as an economy of young Indians. And youths will be given chance and opportunities in MSME sector which is biggest employment generating sector in the country.

PM Modi has focused on skill development to promote MSME sector as the investment here is as low as 20 per cent but employment generation is as high as 80 per cent, the minister said. However, in big industries it is vice versa, the investment is 80 per cent, while job creation is just 20 per cent, Singh added saying that Union government is concentrating on MSME keeping youths in focus.

Initially, MSME covered only manufacturing units but now it has expanded its purview to agriculture and health (yoga, ayurveda, panchakarma etc) for better growth prospect in the country, Singh said.

Praising agricultural growth in Madhya Pradesh, the minister said in recent years the state has seen rising demand for its produce from other states. “Even Punjab has started consuming MP’s wheat which is a big thing. Punjab uses 250 kilogram NPK—Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) fertilizer per hectare on its fields, while MP is using just 50 kilogram,” minister said.

Speaking about the recent changes in the GST brackets, the minister said that Union government has given much relief to people by reducing taxes on as many as 178 goods.