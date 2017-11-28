Bhopal: Delay in FIR: HC wants to know reasons

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the state government to state the reasons behind three-day delay in filing an FIR in GRP gang rape case in which the victim was made to move from pillar to post to register her complaint. Advocate General Purushendra Kaurav on Monday submitted status report of the gang rape case in the High Court and sought three weeks’ time to file full action report in the case. The next hearing in the case will be held on January 8, 2018.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the gang-rape of a UPSC aspirant, the High Court had pulled up the state government for delay in filing of an FIR in the case and the gaffes in the Medico-Legal Case (MLC). Government was directed to put up action report within 15 days. The court had already issued notices to chief secretary, DGP and others in connection to the case. Kaurav informed the High Court that state government and administration have taken the case very seriously and were active in the case right from the very beginning.

Informing the court about the action being taken, he said that Town Inspectors(TIs) of three police stations and two SI were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty. An ASP was served show cause notice and two doctors have been placed under suspension over gaffes in the Medico-Legal Case (MLC). Police have launched an App for safety and security of women and have conducted several awareness programmes to sensitize women, he said in the court.

Meanwhile, GRP and RPF personnel deposed in district and sessions court here on Monday. The fast track court is holding daily trial in the gang rape case. Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Reena Verma said that GRP, PRF and Gandhi medical college(GMC) officials were produced

in the court during the in-camera hearing to record their statements. The civil services aspirant was raped allegedly by four persons close to the government railway police’s Habibganj station in the state capital on October 31.

Fighting over police jurisdiction had delayed the filing of the complaint. The victim and her parents had moved from GRP Police, Habibganj and MP Nagar Police station to lodge an FIR against the four accused.