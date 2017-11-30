Bhopal: Debt-ridden contractor in doldrums as power outfit withholds payment

Gwalior: The family of an electrical contractor is on the verge of starvation due to the adamant attitude of the officials of the MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPMKVVC). The contractor has run up a huge debt. But the company officials, for no apparent reason, are not releasing the payment due to him. The issue was raised in the assembly too but nothing came out of it.

Sanjay Construction Company, Sevda, Datia had undertaken construction and development work in the Gwalior area for the MPMKVVC. It was issued work orders worth Rs 82.39 lakh. All the works were completed in time and there were no complaints about the quality. But the company withheld his payment. Personal meetings with officials and a long correspondence too did not yield any result.

After the matter was raised in the Vidhan Sabha, the government admitted in the House that the MPMKVVC Ltd had to pay Rs 82.39 lakh to Sanjay Construction Company. Energy minister Paras Jain gave an assurance in the House that the payment would be released. But even after this, the company paid only Rs 53.07 lakh, arbitrarily deducting Rs 29.22 lakh from the amount due. After the matter was raised in the Vidhan Sabha, a probe committee was constituted with Satish Gupta, GM and C S Gaur DGM (Civil) of the company as members.

The two officers completed the probe sitting in a room and did not even care to visit the work sites. They sent their subordinates, who were not qualified to check the quality of the work, on spot visits. The contractor was not informed about the visits. Moreover, according to the work order, the contractor was supposed to offer a guarantee of 12 months on the works. However, the probe was conducted after 24 months.

The power company did not even refund the earnest money deposited by the contractor. When the contractor applied, he was told to give in writing that no payment is due to him. The objective, clearly, was to ensure that the contractor could not approach any court.

Contractor says he is being pressurised

According to Umashankar Gupta, manager of Sanjay Construction Company, the MPPKVVC Ltd officials are mounting pressure on him to sign a document to the effect that the company does not owe anything to him while the reality is that the company is yet to pay Rs 29.22 lakh to him.

The power company is not releasing my payment deliberately. I have run up a huge debt and the creditors are harassing me. They want their money back. Sometimes, I feel as if I should jump into water and die. I am very depressed.

– Umashankar Gupta,

manager, Sanjay Construction Company.

I know nothing of the matter. I will look into it

– DP Ahirwar,

CGM, MPMKVVC Ltd, Gwalior