Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#FuelPriceHike
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Deaf, mute form political front to raise their concerns in assembly

Bhopal: Deaf, mute form political front to raise their concerns in assembly

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 03, 2018 09:02 am
FOLLOW US:

Enraged with the increasing incidents of abuse including molestation and rapes at shelter homes and other places the deaf and mute have now formed an organisation to show their political presence and mainstream their concerns in the state assembly.  Representatives from all across the state held a meeting of MP Mook Badhir Sangh at AICUF Ashram on Tuesday. “State government has not shown seriousness in recent cases of abuse against the specially challenged, therefore we are left with no option but to form our own organisation,” said Kamlesh Dongre, convener of the organisation.

The organisation has decided to take out a protest rally in all the 52 districts of state to press demands related to safety and security besides taking strict action against the culprits who have committed heinous acts of abuse against them. Memorandum would be given to the collectors of the districts, said Dongre.  The representatives of the organisation decided to contest assembly elections from at least one seat. “We are looking at the election data and are trying to find a constituency from where we can contest strongly,” said Dongre. The organisation has got inspiration from Alex Ndzee, deaf and mute member of parliament in Uganda, he added.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Trigger-happy cops

    The cold-blooded killing of an Apple India executive by a UP Police constable in Lucknow on Friday night yet again…

  • IL&FS: Welcome rescue

    It is a redux of Satyam Computers, albeit on a much bigger scale. The sacking of the board of Infrastructure…

  • An experiment in coming to terms with truth

    Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's PA, Bapu, Hey Ram, Hey Ram controversy, Venkita Kalyanam, Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversaryAs expressive of his faults and follies as of his vigour and virtues, Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography — read, discussed, debated,…

  • Criminal netas: Still a menace

    Even though it is widely believed that the Supreme Court should have intervened in tackling the vicious political-criminal nexus, it…

  • The winds of detente could blow amongst us

    borders, poem, india, pakistan, indo-pakistan border, love, friendship, peace of mind, weekend, weekend readsPassing through his honeymoon period in power when the Pakistan army establishment is relieved that it does not have to…