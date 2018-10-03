Bhopal: Deaf, mute form political front to raise their concerns in assembly

Enraged with the increasing incidents of abuse including molestation and rapes at shelter homes and other places the deaf and mute have now formed an organisation to show their political presence and mainstream their concerns in the state assembly. Representatives from all across the state held a meeting of MP Mook Badhir Sangh at AICUF Ashram on Tuesday. “State government has not shown seriousness in recent cases of abuse against the specially challenged, therefore we are left with no option but to form our own organisation,” said Kamlesh Dongre, convener of the organisation.

The organisation has decided to take out a protest rally in all the 52 districts of state to press demands related to safety and security besides taking strict action against the culprits who have committed heinous acts of abuse against them. Memorandum would be given to the collectors of the districts, said Dongre. The representatives of the organisation decided to contest assembly elections from at least one seat. “We are looking at the election data and are trying to find a constituency from where we can contest strongly,” said Dongre. The organisation has got inspiration from Alex Ndzee, deaf and mute member of parliament in Uganda, he added.