Bhopal: Daughters points fingers at ex-maid, husband

Bhopal: Daughters of the retired Air Force personnel, who along with his wife was found dead at their residence on Friday, have pointed finger at their former maid Arti and her husband. They told police that Arti used to work as maid at their parents’ home but was fired a year ago. Police have launched a hunt to trace the woman and her husband Raju.

Police suspect personal enmity as a possible cause of the killings as valuables and household goods were been touched. The Keralites couple, identified as GK Nair (70) and his wife Gomti (68), were found dead at their Narmada Green Valley residence on Friday. The elderly couple living alone and their bodies were spotted by their current maid, who alerted the neighbor.

While Niar had retired from Air Force, his wife Gomti was a retired nurse. They belonged from Mannarkkad in Pallakad. The incident occurred even as senior citizens commission and Nagar Suraksha Samiti are active in the area. The incident occurred under under Awadhpuri police station. The double murder of senior citizens has sent shock waves and triggered panic among the people specially elderly who are living alone. A few years ago, retired engineer was found murdered in Shahpura area.

Later engineering students, who were tenants of the deceased were arrested. DIG Dharmendra Chaudhary has stressed on strengthening Nagar Samiti and emphasized on involving more volunteers in it. He said that senior citizens would be identified and their safety and security would be insured.

As per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB)-2016 released in December 2017, Madhya Pradesh is not safe for senior citizens either. In 2016, the state ranked second in crime against senior citizens. In the year, around 3,877 cases were registered. In MP, 84 senior citizens were murdered. There were 36 cases of attempts to murder. About 192 people were assaulted. Nearly 126 were robbed. Houses of three senior citizens were attacked by dacoits, while 62 were duped.

The Madhya Pradesh Government has already set up a “Senior Citizen Commission” to look into the problems of the elderly in the state. Police is supposed to ensure proper safety of senior citizens who are living alone in bungalows as their wards are either abroad or working in other state, a noted physician Dr HH Trivedi. Police should engage local people for proper monitoring and identifications, said the doctor who resides in Arera Colony