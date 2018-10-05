Bhopal: Cyclone Luban causes rain in MP

Likely to prevail for couple of days

Moderate rain lashed state capital on Thursday due to sudden change in weather. South west monsoon has already withdrawn from MP but cyclone Luban generated over Arabian Sea caused rain in some parts of the state including Bhopal on Thursday. It is temporary phase and it will prevail for the couple of days. Rain coupled with wind lashed Bhopal and it recorded 9.9mm rain on Thursday with cloudy weather from noon.

The rain led to load shedding in many colonies throughout the day. However, there was no major change in day temperature. On Wednesday, Bhopal had recorded 34.9 degree Celsius while on Thursday, it recorded 34.3 degree Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.

Few spells of rain and thunder shower with gusty wind are likely at some places including Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, Barwani, Betul, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Dewas, Dhar, Guna, Harda, Hoshangabad, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa (East Nimar), Khargone (West Nimar), Mandsaur, Neemuch, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Sehore, Seoni, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha districts. According to Meteorological department, isolated rain or thundershower activity is expected to occur over southwestern parts of MP. No relief in day temperatures is foreseen, the maximums will be high, leading to warm and dry weather.