Bhopal: Currency Printing Racket: Sixth accused held with fake notes of Rs 7,100 face value

Indore: Absconding accused involved in printing counterfeit currency notes and circulating them in market was arrested by city crime branch on Sunday. He was on the run after his five accomplices were arrested a few days ago.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that following a tip off about the presence of accused Abhishek Chouhan in his residence in Betam, a joint team of crime branch and MIG police station reached Betma and arrested him. A printer, cutter and fake notes amounting Rs 7,100 were also recovered from the accused.

During sustained interrogation, the accused told police that he works with a company in Pithampur. Prime accused of the gang Naresh had given him lift on his bike in Pithampur a few days ago following which they became friends. Naresh told him that he prints fake notes of Rs 2000, 500 and 100 at home. Later, Naresh gave him fake notes of Rs 5,000 to circulate it in the market.

Abhishek later started printing fake notes with Naresh and accused Rameshwar at their home in Pithampur. To circulate the notes in the market, they included Rajesh, Chandrashekhar and Nandu in their group. Abhishek also confessed to circulate fake notes in Indore, Dhar and Ujjain as well.

Accused further revealed that he along with accused Naresh and Rameshwar had given fake notes to Dhanraj Rathi of Surat. They were in contact with Dhanraj as he was going to give them a big order to print fake notes. A search is on for Dhanraj.

Notably, crime branch team had arrested five accused named Naresh Pawar, Narendra Chouhan, Rajesh Mali, Chandrashekhar Parmar and Rameshwar Parihar a week ago in connection with the printing of fake notes and seized Rs 2.60 lakh from them. The investigation is underway into the case.