Bhopal: CSP shunted, 3TIs & 2SIs suspended over laxity

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday shunted out a CSP and suspended in-charges of three police stations and two subinspectors in connection with Bhopal gang rape case. A special investigation team has been constituted to probe the case. The decision was taken in a meeting with police officials to assess crime scene in the state capital. Chouhan ordered senior cops to initiate strict disciplinary action

against police officials accused of dereliction of duty in the case.

IG, law and order, Makrand Doueskar said that TIs of MP Nagar, Habibganj, and GR Police stations Sanjay Singh Bais, Ravindra Yadav and Mohit Saxena respectively have been suspended in connection with the gang rape case. The TIs were suspended over delay in registering the

case. In fact, instead of realising the gravity of the incident, the TIs were busy squabbling over jurisdiction over the crime scene. Sub-inspectors Tekram of MP Nagar police station and Uike of GRP were also suspended. He further said CSP Kulwant Singh too has been attached to Police Headquarters till further order.

Providing details of the review meeting, the IG said that a SIT under DIG, crime against women, Sudhir Laad had been constituted to probe the institute.The team would comprise of officials from Bhopal police and GRP, along with two women police officers, including Mahila police station TI, FSL team and public prosecutor. Announcing strict action against police officials found guilty of laxity in handling the case, he said that the SIT had been asked to complete the probe at the earliest. He also announced that the police would ensure that exemplary punishment was awarded to the culprits by the court.

Meanwhile, all the four accused have been identified and three of them are already in police net. The trio was produced in court on Friday. While two were sent to jail by the court one was remanded to police custody. One of the accused is still on the run.