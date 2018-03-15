Bhopal: Crime has no religion, say residents

Bhopal: The residents have reacted strongly over suicide committed by Geetanjali College B Com second year student Aarti Rai.

They told Free Press that any case should be judged on the basis of its merits and anyone found guilty should be punished according to law said intellectuals.

Rai, 19, committed suicide on Saturday night after being harassed by 23-year-old Danish Khan who is an autorickshaw driver. After her death, Hindu organisations have lent it a communal colour by saying it’s a Love Jihad.

Playwright, film and theatre actor, Waseem Khan said, “Love and crime have no caste and religion. There are some people in the society who are doing politics on it. Sin remains a sin no matter who commits it. We should not give it a communal colour.”

Khan further said that girls should fight rather commit suicide. Writer Ramprakash Tripathi said any case of crime should not be judged on the basis of caste and religion. “Sex and violence are part of human nature. It doesn’t have any caste and religion. If we give it communal colours, it means we are encouraging communal tension,” he said.

Theatre actor and director Bishna Chauhan said, “It is painful that someone has lost life and we are doing politics on it giving it name of Love Jihad. We should try to know the fact of suicide and ensure that culprit is punished. On one side we say that we live in 21st century, but our mindset is still old.”

Harsh Singh Chandel, in-charge, ABVP, Bhopal, said ABVP is not talking about Love Jihad. “We don’t know the reality and intension of the girl and boy. We are just protesting to demand welfare of students and strict action against culprit.

That’s why we have also demanded to talk to their closest friends to know the real matter,” he said. “Action should be taken as per law. I don’t want to comment on what Hindu organisations are doing. ”

Babulal Gaur, Ex-CM,

“Criminal is a criminal. It is wrong to do politics in the name of class, caste or religion. It is unjust.”

K K Mishra, MPCC chief spokesperson. “The abatement for suicide is also a crime. In Constitution, everyone has right to protest against injustice but we should not develop any perception without knowing reality. It is part of investigation.”

Anil Bhargave, advocate.