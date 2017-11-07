Bhopal: Court may arrange lawyer for accused

Bhopal: After District Bar Association decided not to fight case of accused in gang rape case, advocates said that court will provide the lawyer (amicus curiae). Even the advocates who fought the rape case filed against Maharishi Vidya Mandir chancellor Girish Verma stated that it is a heinous crime. Verma was acquitted in the case. However, most advocates said that it hardly matters whether an advocate pleads on behalf of the accused because the accused stand very slim chance of getting bail.

Advocate Parvez Alam said, “If advocates have decided, the court will appoint any lawyer from legal aid’s panel. We are here to fight for justice in the court of law. We have nothing to do with acquittal or conviction. If court appoints me from accused side, I will fight for justice. However, I will fight case from victim side, without any fee. One can file writ petition in High Court for change of district and in Supreme Court for change of state for trial.” Advocate Pervez Alam pleaded in many cases of SIMI activities.

Advocate Vijay Chaudhary said, “There is nothing to fight. It is very heinous crime. So I will not fight.” He fought the case of Girish Verma who was facing rape charge by teacher of his own school.” Advocate Priyanath Pathak said, “Accused can hire anyone from outside or accused can pray before the court for change of district. Secondly, advocates are already fighting many rape cases on behalf of accused. It is nothing new for lawyers.”

Advocate Jagdish Chhawani said, “Court can appoint any lawyer from legal aid panel for accused if advocates have refused to fight for them in gang rape matter. Picture will be clear after filing the challan and once investigation begins.”