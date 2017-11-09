Bhopal: ‘Corruption at its zenith in MP; publish pics of projects, not yours’

Bhopal: The state government had launched mygov portal along the lines of the Central Government to enable the citizens to offer their suggestions directly to the chief minister for bettering governance. However, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is receiving more complaints than suggestions. And some of them are quite interesting.

The chief minister had sought suggestions on the welfare of the poor through his radio programme ‘Dil Se’. In response, someone commented, “Corruption is at zenith in Madhya Pradesh and the changes and reforms initiated by you have only worsened the situation”. Reacting to CM’s statement on roads in Bhopal being better than in Washington DC, a man from Gadarwara has suggested that “Instead of your photographs, it would be better if boards informing the people about government schemes are put up in the villages”. He has also referred to the poor condition of roads in his area.

Someone has demanded a raise for daily wagers while another has suggested that all ration cards in the state should be cancelled “along the lines of notebandi”.

Many have pointed out the shortcomings and loopholes in the Nal-Jal Yojana, Swachh Bharat Adbhiyan, PDS and Bhavantar scheme. The litany of complaints made by the citizens on the portal indicates that resentment against the government is brewing among the people.

The officers who are managing the portal say that all suggestions that being received on the portal are being given a thorough consideration. They say that feedback from citizens would help improve governance.

Some interesting suggestions

I have a suggestion for the welfare of the poor. Most villagers don’t know much about govt schemes. It would be better if instead of your photograph, details of schemes should be put up on boards in the villages so that people will get to know about them

– Shailesh Sharma

The Bhavantar scheme is beyond comprehension of farmers. Even educated farmers can’t understand it. Please make such schemes which people can understand

– Brijesh Chaure

There is no one to hear our voice in MP. Nothing move whether you write to the DM or to the CEO

– Prashant Upadhyaya

The poor have to give bribes to get benefits under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Of Rs 1.5 lakh, the poor gets only Rs 50,000. The rest is gobbled up by sarpanch and janpad members

– Mohan Baretha

In the discussion on welfare of the poor on Nov 12, talk about the poor of all classes not only SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities

– Dhananjay Tripathi