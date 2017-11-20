Bhopal: Cops provoked me into setting myself ablaze, says victim

Bhopal: Recent developments have turned police version of Pardi woman immolation case upside down. The cops had maintained that the victim suffered burn injuries during accidental fire. However, the 35-year-old victim, rushed to Hamidia Hospital with 60% burns on Friday, has now blamed policemen for her plight. DIG Sudheer Laad said that in her statement to magistrate, she said that she suffered burns after garbage around her suddenly caught fire. Laad further said that in another version, the victim had claimed that she had set herself ablaze.

Contacted, the victim, recuperating in burn ward of the hospital, told Free Press that two cops present on the scene had forced her to light up the match stick. They had refused to relent till she complied with their diktat. She further said that the two cops were demanding Rs 20,000 from her. “The two cops, currently posted with Gandhi Nagar police station had been torturing me demanding Rs 20,000. They said that I was a thief and would have to pay them money,” she said.

Recollecting the incident, she said, “I was collecting wires when the duo arrived on the scene. They accused me of stealing the wires and demanded bribe of Rs 20,000. I tried to force them to leave by threatening to set myself ablaze. However, they refused to buzz. Hence, I set myself ablaze.” Victim’s daughter, who too was present on the scene, accused the two cops of provoking her mother.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Nagar town inspector (TI) Kuldeep Khatri, said that a probe was underway. The victim had told the magistrate she was injured after garbage around her caught fire. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sameer Yadav said that the woman had told executive magistrate that the garbage around her had caught fire. The ASP refused to accept that the woman had set herself ablaze.