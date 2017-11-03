Bhopal: Cop’s daughter gangraped

Bhopal: A 20-year-old girl was raped by four men in MP Nagar area here on Tuesday night when the later was returning from her coaching institute. The victim is a UPSC aspirant and taking coaching in MP Nagar area while her family lives in Vidisha district. The girl is said to be daughter of an ASI in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) while her mother is also a constable in the police department. She used to shuttle between two places everyday and on Tuesday she fell prey to the predators.

On the top of that her family had to run from pillar to post to get the case registered with GRP, Bhopal as they had earlier approached the RPF which asked them to approach MP Nagar police citing jurisdiction. The family was then asked to contact Habibganj police as the spot where she was raped fell under the limit of Habibganj. However, the spot falls under the limits of GRP, Habibganj where the case was finally registered.

The incident took place when the girl was returning from her coaching institute at 7 pm to board a train to Vidisha. She was coming from a short cut route to reach Habibganj station when near a culvert two men– Golu and Amar– waylaid her and snatched her wrist watch, ear ring and her mobile phone. Later, the duo took turns to rape her threatening her for life if she screamed for help. After raping the girl, one of the accused ran from the spot and returned with two others–

Raju and Ramesh, who also raped her and even tried to kill her. Later, they fled the spot after which she contacted her father who is also a policeman.

Her father reached here and took her to the GRP station from where they reached MP Nagar police station and then the case was finally registered with GRP, Habibganj. Acting swiftly, the teams of GRP nabbed one of the accused based on the details provided by the girl and later nabbed three others.

Sources, however said that the accused was nabbed by father of the girl and not by police but police took the credit for the same. Anita Malwiya, SP GRP, said that all the four accused were arrested and the girl also identified them. One of the accused was also produced in the court and is taken on police remand till November 4.

Meanwhile, for dereliction of duty, DIG Santosh Singh suspended S-I RN Tekam of MP Nagar police station. Singh said that the cop failed to communicate the matter to the officials concerned despite the case being sensitive. We have already issued his suspension order, he said.

DIG to probe the case

Considering the gravity of the crime, the DGP has ordered a DIG-level probe into the incident. The follow-up of the crime will now be monitored by the DIG, crime against women Sudheer Laad while the Women Commission has also taken cognizance of the matter. Lata Wankhede, chairperson of the women commission has said that the incident was unfortunate and that the commission will ensure justice to the victim.