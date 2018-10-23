Bhopal: Cop assaulted for objecting liquor consumption on road

An on duty cop was thrashed by four persons including two policemen on Sunday night after he objected to their act of consuming liquor in the open. The two accused cops are posted with the crime branch, while the constable who was assaulted is posted at Kamla Nagar police station.

According to Kamla Nagar SHO, Madan Mohan Malwiya, the incident took place when constables Subhash Gurjar (25) and Mahendra were on night patrolling. Police control room informed police station about a few inebriated people creating ruckus at P&T Square. The two constables Subhash and Mahendra rushed to spot. They found four persons drinking liquor near road and creating ruckus. When the two cops asked them to stop they introduced themselves as constables Anant Somvanshi and BP Bhadauria while the identity of two others are not known.

When constable Subhash asked them to come to Kamla Nagar police station, they started beating him up. Mahendra alerted police station on wireless set and more cops were sent to the spot. However, before they police team could reach, the accused, including two cops managed to escape.

According to sources, when the accused constables came to know that FIR was being registered against them, they went to the police station and tried to influence the cops. However, on the instruction of senior official, case was registered against the duo on Monday morning. Malwiya said that the other two accused will be identified soon for which the CCTV cameras of the area are being scanned.