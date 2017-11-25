Bhopal: Constable, suspended, arrested for molesting woman

Bhopal: A police constable was suspended and sent on judicial remand for for stalking and molesting a woman dance teacher on late Thursday night. On Friday, when the woman reached Jahangirabad police station, the cops showed reluctance to register an FIR as the accused was from their fraternity. It was only when the issue reached DIG Santosh Kumar Singh, a case of molestation was registered against the cop and his friend.

The constable, identified as Nischal Tomar, posted at Gunga Police station and his friend and partner in crime Vikrant were arrested on charges of teasing and molesting a woman on Friday morning. Nischay (26), and his friend allegedly followed, in car, the woman who was riding a two-wheeler with a friend on pillion seat from a local mall to her house in Jahangirabad area around midnight.

Police also recovered a country-made pistol from the accused’s car. Tomar was appointed police constable on compassionate grounds after his father passed away serving police department. Based on the complaint, after preliminary investigation police have registered a case under sections 294, 354 D and 506 of the IPC and section 25 of Arms Act.

In her complaint, the 22 years old victim said that she was coming out from DB Mall at around midnight when the accused, who was in a car, hit her vehicle. The accused and his friend followed the woman and passed lewd comments, the complaint said. Reaching Jahangirabad Police Lines, the woman raised alarm and called for help. The people there overpowered him and handed him over to police. Town Inspector Jahangirabad Preetam Singh Thakur said that constable Nishchal Tomar has been sent to jail on judicial remand for molesting and teasing girl.

CSP Jehangirabad Bhartendu Sharma informed that Tomar was not reporting for duty for last three months. He was seen roaming with his relative in his car, from which a country made pistol was recovered.