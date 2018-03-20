Bhopal: Congress seeks action against minister, son; to lay siege to CM house

Sack minister, book duo for abetment to suicide, says opposition

BHOPAL: Congress has warned to lay siege of the chief minister house if PWD minister Rampal Singh’s son is not booked in Priti Raghuwanshi suicide case.

The Congress is cornering the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur for remaining silent over the issue. Holding minister and his son responsible for the suicide of Priti the party has been demanding the duo should be booked for abetment to suicide. The Congress is also demanding the government to sack the minister.

Congress party members including its women wing will lay siege to the CM house, if FIR is not lodged against minister’s son Grijesh Pratap, said party chief spokesperson KK Mishra told media persons here on Monday.

Stating that Priti Raghuwanshi had tied nuptial knot with Rampal Singh’s son Grijesh on June 20, 2017 in Araya Samaj temple in Bhopal, Mishra alleged that the minister was well aware of their marriage and is now falsely claiming ignorance over it.

“The minister knew each and everything about his son’s marriage to Priti. He had even asked her mother to get her daughter married to some other person and for that he promised to pay Rs 1 crore and assured to bear all marriage expenses,” alleged Congress leader.

He also claimed that the victim’s brother Sidhant is in possession of an audio tape in which the minister is heard telling the woman’s family to settle the matter or face the consequences.

Congress spokesmen said that in the state two types of laws are prevailing, the police files the case against the Congress MLA Hemant Katare on a simple complaint of the girl who was in the jail for blackmailing and extortion, but in the Priti suicide case. However, the home minister and the police department are still investigating the case and are yet to come up with any evidence against the minister and his son, said Mishra, adding that more than 48 hours have passed but no action has been initiated against the two.

He informed that PCC president Arun Yadav, leader of opposition Ajay Singh and other party leaders will meet the victim’s family on Tuesday.

Grijesh Pratap should be booked for abetment to suicide and minister Rampal Singh be made a co-accused, said Mishra.

Minister breaks his silence

“I agree with what had happened,” said the PWD minister Ram Pal Singh talking to media on Monday. Regarding giving the status of daughter-in-law to Priti, he said it does not matter much whether he accepts her as daughter or a daughter-in-law, because the person concerned is no more. The statement of the minister is indicative of the fact that he indirectly accepted Priti as member of his family. Breaking his silence after 48 hours, the minister said that opposition is making it a political issue, they should avoid doing any politics on the death of the woman.

Expressing his condolences and sympathy to her bereaved family, the minister said that police are investigations the case and it will clear the entire picture.